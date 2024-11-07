The Chicago Bears have had a solid start to the Caleb Williams era in 2024. Chicago is 4-4 heading into Week 10, but the Bears are on a two-game losing streak. The Bears have looked like the better team during some of their losses and the worse team during some of their victories. As Caleb Williams continues to develop to the NFL game, his level of play and the fortunes of the Bears should increase.

One area where Williams is behind expectations is his on-field chemistry with receiver DJ Moore. Williams addressed these concerns during an interview on Wednesday.

“Obviously, it's not in a place — from the past games — where we would like it,” Williams said per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “Both of us. It's frustrating because you've got a guy that's so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself, and I know it's frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver, especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game and things like that.”

It is good to hear Williams own up to the issue, but that does solve the problem.

Moore did not posit an answer when asked about the situation on Wednesday either.

“I couldn't tell you,” Moore said. “I mean, just reps? You can say Justin had more reps when I got here than me and Caleb have, just him being a rookie quarterback and Justin wasn't a rookie quarterback last year.”

Moore's production has significantly dipped from last season. He has logged 37 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this season. This puts him well behind his 2023 pace, where he had 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Bears' DJ Moore gives non-committal answer when asked if Matt Eberflus has lost the team

On-field chemistry is not the only problem facing DJ Moore and the Bears. It appears that Moore and the Bears are having some off-field struggles as well.

Moore could not bring himself to completely deny that head coach Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room in Chicago.

“I want to say no,” Moore said on Wednesday during his appearance on 670 The Score. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Moore later said that the offense needs to “go back to the drawing board.” Not only is this a bad sign of where Moore feels the Bears are on offense, it is a difficult ask for a team with a rookie QB.

Chicago needs to get back to their winning ways in a hurry or they will be left behind in the NFC playoff race.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 10 matchup against the Patriots.