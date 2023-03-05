Where will Lamar Jackson go in 2023? That’s the question that’s living in many Baltimore Ravens fans right now. The star quarterback is yet to reach an agreement on a new contract, and it seems more and more likely that he won’t be with the team anymore. Because of that, the option of giving him the non-exclusive tag and trading him is becoming a more likely option. In that scenario, one team is emerging as the favorites to land Lamar Jackson: the Atlanta Falcons, per Benjamin Allbright.

This was a common thought in Indy this past week, with Atlanta considered the favorite to explore that option if it came to fruition. https://t.co/Z25bQ22HOd — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 5, 2023

The Falcons have a ton of cap space to throw at Lamar Jackson to sign him to a new contract. That alone makes them a powerful contender to sign the disgruntled Ravens star. Trading for him if he gets the non-exclusive tag is a much better option, though, as they can get him for cheaper and then discuss contract details later now.

Atlanta is one of the more low-key destinations for Lamar Jackson, but he could be the perfect fit for the Falcons. Arthur Smith’s strong emphasis on a rushing attack is perfectly suited to Jackson’s strengths. The QB will also have some excellent options in passing plays, with tight end Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London being premier options. Of course, the team could also go out and spend for more weapons to surround their QB.

The Falcons also have a top pick in this year’s draft that they can either trade for Lamar or use to acquire pieces around Lamar. They just need to play their cards right, and they could land one of the best QBs in the loaded market today.