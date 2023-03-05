What once appeared to be an obvious extension for a former MVP in Baltimore has now devolved into a worsening situation by the day. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remain at a standstill on contract negotiations, which could lead to an unconventional move being made by the front office if the NFL rumor mill is to be believed.

The Ravens have reportedly “strongly considered” using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. The difference with the more typically used exclusive franchise tag is that the QB’s camp will have the burden of finding a team willing to sign him to a contract figure that he desires.

The Ravens would have an opportunity to match whatever offer a team extends or let Jackson go in exchange for two NFL first-round draft picks. The move is considered to be one that “makes the most sense” for Baltimore from a pragmatic standpoint.

It does come with its pros and cons. On the one hand, the market will be able to ultimately dictate Lamar Jackson’s final contract price which he would seek instead of being at the mercy of how much the Ravens are willing to offer him. But on the other hand, it could further damage the already tarnished relationship between the two sides while also putting a cap (two firsts) on what the Ravens can get for him in return.

“Baltimore has had a challenging time negotiating with Jackson, so this allows him to shop his own services and bring an offer to the Ravens, taking out the guesswork and the haggling over guaranteed money. The tag should also fall somewhere around $32 million, far less than the projected $45 million for the exclusive franchise tag. And transferring the work to Jackson and other teams helps Baltimore maintain neutrality in any potential breakup.

“The flip side is the lower tag could damage goodwill with Jackson at a sensitive time, and the Ravens can’t control any potential trade for a bigger price than two first-rounders. A major decision looms for general manager Eric DeCosta.”

At this point, it’s still an NFL rumor that could ultimately not happen. But it sure would make an interesting scenario should the Ravens opt to go that route with Lamar Jackson