Sam Darnold has rectified his NFL career this season with the Minnesota Vikings. After signing a one-year deal, the quarterback has led his new team to a 7-2 record while putting up the best numbers of his career. However, with 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy returning from injury next season, many have questioned whether Darnold will be back with the Vikings in 2025.

With the veteran signal caller expected to earn a significant contract this offseason, one NFL insider believes a return is unlikely.

“I doubt Darnold ends up back in Minnesota, where the Vikings want to have the decks cleared for J.J. McCarthy once their first-round pick is healthy again,” said ESPN's Dan Graziano. “Never say never, of course, and if McCarthy's recovery from his knee injury is delayed, who knows? But my guess is someone will want to pay Darnold more than the Vikings, given McCarthy's status as their future starter.”

Another insider identified six teams who could be fits for Darnold in free agency.

“Let's go with the Titans. I've identified at least six teams that either need a bridge quarterback or could entertain the notion soon,” said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “The Titans are in the latter category. Will Levis has the next eight games to show he can be the long-term answer at quarterback. Maybe he proves the Titans right. But if his penchant for interceptions reemerges, the Titans will need contingencies in 2025. Darnold is a proven commodity who would give Tennessee a bridge starter option while it continues to develop Levis or selects a quarterback high in the 2025 draft. So in this scenario, he would be the starter for coach Brian Callahan.”

“Many teams — the Panthers, Colts, Raiders, Browns and possibly the Jets — face a similar plight. Do any of those make sense for Darnold? Or is a return to Minnesota still on the table?”

If Darnold is able to maintain his play with the Vikings during the second half of this season, he'll be a hot commodity among NFL front offices come free agency.

Sam Darnold could be top prize of 2025 free agent quarterback class

Darnold is having the most efficient season of his career with the Vikings, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 2,141 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's posted a career-high 54.7 QBR, ranking 22nd among 46 quarterbacks with at least 25 pass attempts, according to nfelo.com. The 27-year-old ranks 19th in EPA per dropback (0.08), ahead of C.J. Stroud, Matt Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott and others.

Darnold's resurgence has been among the NFL's top surprises this season. The third-overall pick in the 2018 draft failed to live up to expectations as a starter with the Jets and Panthers. He spent the 2023 season with the San Fransisco 49ers backing up Brock Purdy before signing a one-year deal with the Vikings worth up to $10 million.

While his next destination is a point of speculation, Darnold and the Vikings have high expectations this season. They'll attempt to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFL North divisional race when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.