The hyperbole that is Sam Darnold’s season so far continues into Week 5. The Minnesota Vikings are rocking a 4-0 record thanks in part to Darnold’s incredible start. But it’s too early to anoint him and the Vikings as NFL elite. There’s too much evidence to the contrary as Darnold showed in New York. But he got real on the narrative the Jets failed him.

Darnold, who will face the Jets on Sunday morning in London, said that simply isn’t a true story, according to nbcsports.com.

“I had a lot of opportunities in New York and I always felt like I could have played better there,” said Darnold, who the Jets selected at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold turning NFL heads

Maybe he just needed Kevin O’Connell as his head coach. Darnold leads the NFL with 11 passing TDs and a 118.9 passer rating — tied for the second-most pass TDs and second-highest passer rating through four games in Minnesota history behind only Daunte Culpepper, who had 13 passing touchdowns with a 126.0 rating in 20024.

The numbers are sharp, and the Jets have noticed. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said he thinks Darnold has turned the corner, according to nypost.com.

“I think he's doing a great job,” Williams said. “He's playing out of his mind right now, he's balling right now, he's doing a lot of great things. I was here with him for a couple of years. Super excited to go against him, it's gonna be a great challenge.”

Jets’ linebacker Quincy Williams said he can understand where Darnold is in his career. The Jaguars cut Williams, who later resurfaced and became an All-Pro with the Jets. Quincy said second chances matter, according to nfl.com.

“If you're one of those people who get that second chance and you take full advantage of it, that's great,” Quincy Williams said. “Some people (are like), ‘It was the team's fault.’ And (they aren’t) looking at themself in the mirror, saying like, ‘All right, what can I do to get better? And what can I do to provide for this next team that I'm on. Or what can I do to stand out on this team?’ (Darnold's) one of those guys that said, ‘What can I do to stand out on this team and what can I do to better this team?' So I'm excited for him, for real.”