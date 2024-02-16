Rumors suggest the Falcons could be in the mix for Kirk Cousins.

NFL free agency is right around the corner and rumors are already running rampant. With plenty of teams needing a quarterback, Kirk Cousins is likely to garner plenty of interest. One team to keep an eye on are the Atlanta Falcons as rumors suggest the veteran quarterback has multiple ties with the team.

Considering Cousins can't be franchise tagged, he should hit the free agent market. Additionally, the Falcons have a need at quarterback and speculation is growing that Kirk Cousins top two options will be Atlanta or the Minnesota Vikings, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

On top of that, Cousins apparently has ties with Atlanta. The Falcons could have enough to bring Cousins in and make him their starting quarterback next season.

“The Falcons are very interesting. Kirk Cousins' wife is from Atlanta, and he's mentioned in the past that he likes playing in domed stadiums. They would make some sense if Minnesota can't bring him back.”

Atlanta currently holds the eighth pick overall in the NFL Draft. The Falcons could be just on the outside of the top four rookie quarterbacks depending how the draft plays out. Signing a veteran like Kirk Cousins might be the best move for this franchise, as he'd at least provide some stability until the front office can find a long-term option.

Look for multiple teams to potentially express interest in Kirk Cousins. The Falcons might want to make a move as soon as free agency opens if they hope to sign him.