Will the Falcons make the move for Justin Fields?

The Chicago Bears are faced with a conundrum. Will they stick with Justin Fields or is it time to explore a different quarterback by drafting Caleb Williams? There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft and the moves leading up to it. However, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is staying alert. They may have Desmond Ridder now but may have been scouting other play-callers.

Terry Fontenot went on The NFL Report show with Steve Wyche and was asked about the Falcons' interest in Justin Fields. He could not give a direct answer. But, he did give hints about what they may have been doing in the past months.

“You know we cannot talk about players on rosters… That's why you evaluate players at every point in their careers. That's why it is so critical as we go through free agency and possible trades where you're evaluating a player. You're never going to look at a report from last year or the year before. We're going to look at the evolution of players. So, yes. We have to be detailed and evaluate players in every phase,” the Falcons general manager declared.

Falcons to acquire Fields?

Fontenot's Falcons have the eighth pick in this year's draft and they are excited to bring in new talent. This is why he did not want to risk a tampering violation from the league which could cost them their future. So, he just spoke in general terms to not hurt their chances.

“It's the same way with people. You can have someone that you know at a certain point in their career as a coach. Now, three or four years later: where are they at this point in their career? We all grow and adapt. So, speaking in general about any player, we have to make sure that we have recent reports and know where they are at this point in their career,” he concluded.

The Falcons had the opportunity to draft Fields during the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, they got Kyle Pitts to fill the tight end position with their fourth pick. Fields wound up with the Bears and it looks like his days are numbered if they choose to pick Caleb Williams.