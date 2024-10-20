The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the NFL's hottest teams heading into Week 7. Detroit is 4-1 heading into a hugely important game against the 5-0 Vikings on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Lions will have to battle the rest of the season without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. One veteran edge rusher has emerged as a possible trade target for Detroit as they try to reinforce their pass rush.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith has emerged as a possible trade target for the Lions.

Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler who has 63 career sacks. Lions fans know him well because of his time with both the Packers and Vikings. Detroit would likely be able to cheaply acquire Smith as a half-season rental from the ailing Browns. Smith only has one year remaining on his contract after this season, which gives him some theoretical value after this season.

The rumors are heating up because Smith has gone on the record about his interest in such a trade.

Smith was asked about the possibility of being traded to the Lions on Friday and gave a very honest answer.

“But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith said per The Chronicle-Telegram. “So, yeah, that’ll be big.”

Smith later added that “I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”

The Lions added Isaiah Thomas off the Bengals' practice squad on Tuesday. Trade talks will likely heat up this coming week as we approach the NFL trade deadline.

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson hopes to return if Detroit make it to Super Bowl

Thankfully, the Lions and Aidan Hutchinson got a positive injury update on Saturday.

Hutchinson's tibia injury is reportedly not as bad as initially feared, leaving hope that he could return for a possible Lions Super Bowl appearance.

“Sources say there are several factors that point to Hutchinson potentially being back at the early benchmark of four months — which would be right at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025 — provided Detroit makes it, of course,” Rapoport wrote.

“Though Hutchinson's injury was horrific and chilling to watch, the fracture itself was actually a clean break, sources say,” Rapaport continued. “There was no ligament damage. There was no nerve damage. The kinds of issues that can result with such a serious break were not present — very good news.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had previously kept hope alive about a Hutchinson return, claiming he would never count Hutch out.

“I would never count Hutch out, ever,” Campbell said Monday. “So probably a long road, but I would never count him out, and I would say if anybody can make it back, it'd be him.”

If the Lions did make it to the Super Bowl, getting Hutchinson back would be a huge boost for their defense. Lions fans are hoping that this miraculous story does come true.