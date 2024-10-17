After suffering a 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 2, the Detroit Lions (4-1) have bounced back with a three-game winning streak. Week 7 will be their toughest challenge yet, as they head on the road to face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0) in a major NFC North showdown.

In Week 6, the Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys, cruising to a 47-9 victory, which spoiled Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ birthday. This marked the second consecutive week that Detroit put up 40-plus points.

On the other hand, the Vikings have been one of the most surprising stories of the 2024 NFL season. Minnesota's perfect record has been fueled by a resurgence from quarterback Sam Darnold and a defense that ranks among the best in the league.

This will be Detroit's second consecutive road game and their third in the last four weeks. Can the Lions be the team to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season? Let’s dive into some bold predictions for Detroit as they prepare for this key divisional battle in Week 7.

Jared Goff completes at least 20 pass attempts, throws for 220 yards, with one touchdown and one interception

Jared Goff will face a tough challenge against a formidable Vikings defense on Sunday. While Minnesota is allowing just 6.3 yards per play, they are also ranked near the bottom of the league in passing defense, surrendering 263 yards per game.

The Lions haven’t needed to rely heavily on Goff’s arm this season, thanks to their exceptional run game behind what is arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. However, Goff will need to be cautious against Detroit’s NFC North rival. Despite allowing a lot of passing yards, the Vikings rank first in the NFL in interceptions, having returned two for touchdowns.

Goff has an impressive stat of completing right at 18 passes in four of his five starts this season. He may need to surpass that number against Minnesota in Week 7, along with throwing for at least 220 yards and one touchdown. But don’t be surprised if the Vikings force him into at least one costly mistake.

The Lions rushing offense gets tested but gain just over 100 yards and one touchdown

When the Lions and Vikings meet, it will be a battle of strength versus strength. The Lions' 4th-ranked rushing attack will face off against the Vikings' 2nd-ranked rushing defense.

Only once this season have the Vikings allowed over 100 rushing yards, which came back in Week 2 against the 49ers. In their other four games, they’ve held opponents to 74, 38, 86, and 36 yards. They’ve also allowed just one rushing touchdown all season.

On the other hand, the Lions have yet to rush for fewer than 116 yards in a game this season and have found the end zone on the ground four times. This matchup could very well determine the outcome of the game. Look for the Lions to break through, earning every yard of 100 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Lions still able to get two sacks with Aidan Hutchinson

Replacing Aidan Hutchinson simply isn’t possible. Through five games, Hutchinson had already racked up 7.5 sacks and was on a record pace. His absence will undoubtedly impact the Detroit defensive front. However, look for the Lions to still dial up pressure on Sam Darnold in Week 7 and sack him at least twice. In all but one game this season, the Vikings have allowed multiple sacks, including four last week against the New York Jets.

Lions hand Vikings their first loss of the season, winning by at least a field goal

What the Vikings have accomplished through their first six games is nothing short of impressive, especially considering not much was expected without a franchise quarterback in place. But between Sam Darnold’s surprising performance and the defense stepping up, the Vikings have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFC.

However, it’s still reasonable to believe that Dan Campbell's Lions might have the edge in this division. Even without their star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who looks to be out for the season, there’s still plenty of talent spread across this Detroit team to handle Minnesota this weekend.

Historically, the Vikings have struggled against the Lions, losing four of their last five matchups, including three straight. The Lions will be looking to make it four and possibly end Minnesota’s undefeated run this season, perhaps with a game-winning field goal by Jake Bates.