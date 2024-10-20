While the Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, their victory came at a heavy cost. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury early in the third quarter, breaking both the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

His regular season has officially ended as he begins the road to recovery. However, an intriguing update has given Lions fans a glimmer of hope.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, there’s a possibility Hutchinson could return in time for the Super Bowl, should the Lions make it that far in the postseason, via NFL.com.