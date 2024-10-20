While the Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, their victory came at a heavy cost. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury early in the third quarter, breaking both the tibia and fibula in his left leg.
His regular season has officially ended as he begins the road to recovery. However, an intriguing update has given Lions fans a glimmer of hope.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, there’s a possibility Hutchinson could return in time for the Super Bowl, should the Lions make it that far in the postseason, via NFL.com.
“Sources say there are several factors that point to Hutchinson potentially being back at the early benchmark of four months — which would be right at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025 — provided Detroit makes it, of course,” Rapoport wrote.
“Though Hutchinson's injury was horrific and chilling to watch, the fracture itself was actually a clean break, sources say,” he continued. “There was no ligament damage. There was no nerve damage. The kinds of issues that can result with such a serious break were not present — very good news.”
Losing Hutchinson, who was emerging as a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, is a major blow for the Lions. However, the possibility of his return for what could be their first-ever Super Bowl appearance might serve as powerful motivation for the team.
The chance to compete for their first championship in franchise history, with Hutchinson back in the lineup, could fuel their determination to make it deep into the postseason and give him that opportunity.
The Lions are back in action Sunday afternoon against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings from Minneapolis.
Aidan Hutchinson is in his third NFL season with the Lions
A true example of homegrown talent, Aidan Hutchinson hails from Michigan and made a name for himself as one of college football's top defensive players during his time at the University of Michigan, where he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2021.
The Detroit Lions selected him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has quickly made his mark, becoming a cornerstone of the defense for the team he grew up cheering for.