The Detroit Lions had a fantastic blowout victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, the win was marred by injury, as the Lions lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a serious leg injury. Detroit signed a Bengals player to replace Aidan Hutchinson, but it probably isn't the one many fans were expecting.

The Lions plan to sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Bengals practice squad, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Thomas is a former Browns draft pick who can give Detroit some much-needed pass rush help as a rotational player.