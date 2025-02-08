ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Carolina Panthers plan to keep veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen despite speculation about his future. The team intends to bring him back for the 2025 season and could work toward renegotiating his contract into a new one-year deal.

Thielen, 34, recently confirmed his decision to return for his 12th NFL season after considering retirement. He made the announcement Thursday at the New Orleans Convention Center following an interview with Panthers Legends Jake Delhomme and Jonathan Stewart.

“I had said after the season, like I just need two weeks to really think about it,” Thielen told the team's website. “And then once I make that decision I'm like, I'm going to do one more year. Then that's my mindset, and here we go. I didn't want to be wishy-washy, like maybe, maybe not.”

Adam Thielen enters final year of contract, remains committed to Panthers' rebuild

Thielen is heading into the final year of a three-year, $25 million contract he signed with Carolina in 2023.

He played a key role in the Panthers' offense last season, finishing with 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Injuries, including a lingering hamstring issue, limited his availability, but he remained one of the team's most reliable targets when on the field.

The Panthers struggled throughout the 2024 campaign, finishing with a 5-12 record and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year since Thielen’s arrival. Despite the team’s struggles, the two-time Pro Bowler sees promise in quarterback Bryce Young’s development and cited that as a major factor in his decision to return.

“I would say that was 95 percent of the reason for wanting to play again,” Thielen said. “Because when you're part of something, I always said the reason I came to Carolina in the first place was I wanted to be part of building something. So if that wasn't being built and I didn't see that it was progressing and going in the right direction, it would have been a lot easier to be like, all right, I'm ready to move on and start the next part of my life.”

“But when you start to see that progression, I would hate to be part of building and then not be a part of the next step. So hopefully things keep progressing, and I can be a part of the end of the building process.”

Thielen embraces leadership role as Bryce Young continues to develop

Young, who struggled as a rookie, showed signs of improvement in his second year, finishing the season with 2,403 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The former No. 1 overall pick also contributed 249 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Thielen acknowledged that his return is likely a one-year decision, though he left open the possibility of playing beyond 2025.

“Probably one more,” he said with a grin. “I'd say 99 percent it's probably one more, but, I guess there's 1 percent of you never know, always.”

With the Panthers expected to bring Thielen back, his leadership and veteran presence could play a crucial role in helping Young and the offense take a step forward next season.