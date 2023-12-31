How will the Patriots deal with Bill Belichick?

The name Bill Belichick is perhaps the most iconic name in New England Patriots history besides Tom Brady. His grit has delivered a lot of winning seasons which made rumors about his firing disheartening for some fans. Although, it seems as if his days with the organizations still remain to be numbered. After mentoring Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, they still ended up with only four wins so far this season. Robert Kraft knows how much the head coach means to the organization. This reasoning may even rule out a firing, via Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Kraft is also conscientious of how the Tom Brady situation played out and wants to make sure Belichick's exit, whenever it comes, is handled the right way, making a firing (as opposed to a “mutual parting”) highly unlikely,” was the statement that the notable media men wrote in their latest drop.

Robert Kraft still has a lot of respect for Bill Belichick. More than his eight Super Bowl wins, he has done a great job of cultivating a winning culture in the Patriots system to invite more fans into the franchise. These all really do necessitate at least a proper parting of ways instead of just booting their franchise head coach.

The Patriots had a lot of struggles this year. Quarterback changes from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe along with injury concerns and miscommunications in drawing up schemes were only some of them. Nonetheless, this should not take away from the astonishing love that Belichick has poured into this team.