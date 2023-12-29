New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reveals five of the players who would make his own personal all-time team

There's the NFL 50th anniversary all-time team, 75th anniversary all-time team and the 100th anniversary all-time team, but the most exclusive one of all might just be the Bill Belichick all-time team. For one, Belichick has only named five players so far who would qualify for his team. Second, it takes a very special player for Belichick to compliment them publicly.

The five players he revealed are Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Lawrence Taylor, Matthew Slater and Rodney Harrison, via Andrew Callahan.

None of these come as a surprise since these players have clearly been some of the best and favorites of Belichick's over his four decades as an NFL assistant and head coach. Brady of course was the main factor in the Patriots winning all six of their Super Bowls while Gronkowski is arguably the greatest tight end of all time.

Lawrence Taylor was easily the least surprising player added to this list. Taylor is arguably the greatest defensive player of all time, and one Bill Belichick has always spoken highly of. Even Brady has joked that Taylor was the only player Belichick ever liked. Harrison is the only member of the early-2000s Patriots defense Belichick has listed so far. It's likely that other members of that defense such as Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi would be on his entire all-time team.

Lastly is Matthew Slater, who is probably the second least-surprising pick behind Taylor. Given how often the Patriots have cycled through players over the past two decades, Slater is easily one of the longest-tenured Patriots. He's regularly one of the team's captains, and someone Belichick has called the greatest special teams player.