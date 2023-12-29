Rob Gronkowski revealed what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick thought about his partying while with the Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski is remembered as one of the best tight ends of all-time. Gronkowski, however, had his share of fun off the field as well. During a recent appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Gronkowski revealed Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's thoughts on his, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola's partying with the New England Patriots.

“They definitely let us live our life,” Gronkowski said. “But we always showed up man. We were still super disciplined. I mean, people were getting fooled a little bit like, ‘oh, they're always out.' But we weren't always out it was just like once a week. It kind of helped us be the players that we were.

“I mean, you gotta be a maniac off the field to be an absolute maniac on the field. Imagine just everyday going home and not having fun… I feel like we wouldn't have brought that type of attitude to the field.”

Rob Gronkowski was more disciplined than some may believe

The Patriots built a dynasty. It was clear that partying didn't negatively impact their performance given all of New England's success. Gronkowski carved out a career as arguably the best tight end the NFL has ever seen, while Edelman and Amendola enjoyed impressive careers as well.

Brady and Belichick's primary goal was to win. So it seems like as long as Gronkowski, Edelman, and Amendola showed up to practices and games and performed well, without letting any outside distractions cause issues on the field, they didn't mind.

Of course, Gronkowski believes some of the partying stories from his Patriots days were exaggerated. Edelman and Gronkowski previously denied a partying story that surfaced.

During the FULL SEND PODCAST, Gronkowski admitted to partying a lot more during offseasons. However, he and his teammates limited it during the season to “like once a week.”

Gronkowski ultimately won four championships during his Hall of Fame NFL career, three of which came with the Patriots. He'd later win his fourth with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Bucs.

Gronkowski says he's as busy as ever now despite being retired, as he's become quite the sports television presence. Whether he's talking football or shooting commercials, you will see plenty of Rob Gronkowski moving forward.