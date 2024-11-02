New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye left Week 8 early with a concussion but could be back earlier than initially anticipated.

Despite being unable to return against the New York Jets after hitting his head, Maye has been practicing in a limited capacity ahead of Week 9 and is attempting to clear the NFL's five-step process to return, per Jeremy Fowler. Should he be cleared ahead of Week 9, Maye would manage to not skip a game. If he is not cleared to return, Jacoby Brissett will be back under center.

In Maye's absence, Brissett lifted the offense in his return to the field and guided the team to a 25-22 upset win over the Jets. The veteran threw for just 152 yards but hit timely throws when called upon while watching Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots' defense control the game. Stevenson ran for 48 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns on the day, including the game-winning score with 22 seconds remaining.

Before he exited, Maye was still able to find the end zone for the team's first score of the day. His 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter got the ball rolling for both teams as Maye continues to be New England's most efficient rusher.

Patriots begin two-game road trip against Titans

After playing their last four games at home, the Patriots will return to the road for a brief two-game road stint. Their first trip will be to Nashville against the Tennessee Titans in a winnable game featuring two of the worst records in the NFL.

The Patriots' 2-6 record through eight games is only a notch better than Tennessee's results at 1-6. The Titans are also facing uncertainty at quarterback with Will Levis missing considerable time with a shoulder injury. Per team reports, both Levis and Mason Rudolph have been preparing to face the Patriots in Week 9.