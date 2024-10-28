Jacoby Brissett was the hero at quarterback in the New England Patriots' 25-22 upset win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

After Drake Maye left Sunday's game in the second quarter, Brissett came in and helped New England secure a comeback victory. He led them to two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that gave the Patriots the game-winning score with 22 seconds left.

Brissett didn't have a spectacular stat line, but he made the plays needed to win. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards to go with a major 14-yard run on the game-winning drive.

Brissett didn't make plays like that when he started the first five games of the season for the Patriots, causing him to be benched for Maye. It might be easy to look at what Brissett did on Sunday as a bit of a redemption arc, but the veteran quarterback shut down that narrative after the game.

“I don't look at it as no redemption,” Brissett said. “I think this is a testament to me believing in myself and not y'all. I'm very aware of that. I was very fortunate to have this opportunity. To go out there and get a win with our guys, it was sweet. You can't put it into words. I'm not trying to, like, be arrogant or nothing, but I'm very proud of myself today.”

Brissett had a pretty rough stretch of play prior to being benched. While he threw just one interception, he only threw two touchdowns and 696 yards through the first five games.

The benching didn't shake Brissett's confidence, though.

“It was just believing in myself, sticking to what I know is right, that I can play in this league,” Brissett said when asked if getting benched sparked his performance on Sunday. “I don't look at it as anything else but that. Like I said, just believing in myself and going out there and doing what I know I can do on a day-in, day-out process, basis. These were the results.”

What Jacoby Brissett said of fellow Patriots QB Drake Maye's injury

Brissett's return to action came under less-than-ideal circumstances. Not only did he replace an injured teammate, but he was also going up against a Jets defense that ranked fourth in total defense entering Sunday. Brissett also threw for just 96 yards in the first matchup between the two teams earlier this season.

Additionally, the Patriots had been reeling in recent weeks as they were on a six-game losing streak and were called out by their head coach for playing “soft” following their Week 7 loss.

Brissett was cognizant of everything that was going on entering and during Sunday's game, which is why the win might have been extra sweet.

“Obviously, you never want to see a player go down. Obviously, hoping Drake gets back,” Brissett said. “I think it was a good win. Fighting through adversity. We got a challenge earlier this week, the guys came out and responded well. Obviously, being able to come in the game and guys rally around me and help make plays. We obviously pushed it in at the end to score the win.

“I think that was the encompass of a lot of things throughout the season. Just hoping this is a snowball effect, start of something special.”

As the Patriots improved to 2-6, they have a long hill to climb in order to get back to .500. They have an easier opponent next week when they take on the Tennessee Titans. It's unclear, though, who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in that game as Maye is now in the league's concussion protocol.