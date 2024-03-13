The NFL world has been a frenzy during the past couple of days as tons of players have found new homes. One player that still has a lot of question marks surrounding them, however, is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are in possession of the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they could take QB Caleb Williams. Because of that, Fields' future is very much up in the air.
When the offseason began, numerous people around the league thought that a lot of teams would be interested in Justin Fields if the Bears did decide that they want to draft Caleb Williams. However, it is starting to look like Fields might not be a hot commodity after all.
“Talking to teams, Dan Graziano says he has has heard that they do not value Justin Fields, any higher than Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, Drew lock and Jacoby Brissett,” Clay Harbor said in a tweet.
This is not what most people expected for Fields this offseason. He never really got into a groove with the Bears, but it seemed like he had a lot of potential. It sounds like there aren't a lot of teams super interested in him, however.
Rumors about Fields started as soon as the offseason began. We've heard rumors that the Bears were going to trade the first pick and keep Fields, and we have heard rumors that Fields was leaving and that the Bears were going to take Williams in the draft. At this point, who knows what will happen.
One rumor that had a lot of traction was that Fields was going to return to his home state of Georgia to play for the Atlanta Falcons. There was a video of Fields that surfaced on social media of him celebrating something, and the rumors sprouted from that. However, the Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins, so those rumors have been put to bed.
The NFL Draft is about a month and a half away, so we will find out what the Bears decide to do soon.