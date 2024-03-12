Justin Fields' status with the Chicago Bears has been one of the main points of interest so far in the NFL offseason, but with quarterbacks being signed to potential Fields landing spots, the young quarterback's options may be even more limited than anyone imagined.
Fields, who has played three seasons in Chicago, hasn't quite lived up to the expectations placed upon him after being drafted in the first round in 2021. And now, after trade rumors seemed to indicate Fields would either end up with the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, or Pittsburgh Steelers, there might not be a suitable trade partner for the Ohio State product, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on “First Take.”
“Justin Field was connected to Atlanta. Never happened. They went and signed Kirk Cousins. He was connected to Pittsburgh. They land Russell Wilson. He was connected to Las Vegas. They went with Gardner Minshew,” Schefter said. “So all the places that have come up in connection to Justin Fields have looked to other places. It doesn't look like that there's a starting job out there at this particular moment, so the teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup.”
.@AdamSchefter doesn't know if there's a starting job for Justin Fields at this moment 😮
"The teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup." pic.twitter.com/OSodEtG6v5
— First Take (@FirstTake) March 12, 2024
In his third season in the NFL, Fields threw for a career-high 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions, the fewest in his career. additionally, Fields ran for 657 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bears have a big decision to make with Fields this offseason; Fields only has a $2.77 million cap hit if traded, and more importantly, Chicago currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which many believe will be used to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The NFL draft is set to begin April 25.