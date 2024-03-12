Things have been strangely quiet for quarterback Justin Fields as it pertains to his starting position with the Chicago Bears so far this NFL offseason. Many pundits have expected the Bears to trade Fields in anticipation of the upcoming NFL Draft, where they are widely expected to select USC quarterback and former Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams with the number one overall pick that they own.
However, the market for Fields around the league appears to have all but dried up, and recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network broke down why he believes that to be the case.
“This is not a Justin Fields discussion,” said Rapoport, via his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “This is a Caleb Williams number one overall pick discussion. What the Chicago Bears are committed to doing… is fully evaluating the quarterbacks who they could take at number one including Caleb Williams… At the point when they are then settled at taking Caleb Williams number one, which we expect, but we don't know for sure… at that point they will then move to say, ‘where are we going to trade Justin Fields?' Might this happen leading up to the draft? Sure, it could.”
Indeed, it has been a bit of an awkward vibe between the Bears and Fields so far this offseason, as neither side, nor the fans, seems to know exactly what to expect moving forward. In any case, it seems that the safest bet would be that the Bears eventually select Williams and look more seriously for potential Fields suitors.