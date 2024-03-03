Free agency is right around the corner and rumors about Saquon Barkley are reaching an all-time high. The former New York Giants running back is pegged for a contract paying him over $10 million per year. But rumors suggest Barkley wants a whole lot more than that.
The NFL has shown its cards when it comes to paying free agent running backs. It's no longer viewed as a premium position and teams around the league aren't too keen on paying running backs top dollar anymore. Saquon Barkley's contract rumors sound like he may not get the deal he's looking for, according to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Even if he has the best chance to surpass $10 million per year.
“Who, if any, among the star free agent running backs will get paid? Some sources I talked to think the Giants' Saquon Barkley is the one with the best chance to clear the $10 million-per-year mark. Obviously Barkley is looking for more than that, and it's possible he could get closer to what he's looking for.”
Another factor not playing out in Saquon Barkley's favor is the number of talented running backs available in free agency this offseason. On top of that there are several exciting prospects entering the NFL Draft. So, it's unclear what kind of deal Barkley can get in free agency.
“But the RB market is flooded with talent, and all of the factors that frustrated top backs like Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler a year ago are still present. Jacobs, still just 26 years old, is another one to watch if any of these guys are going to get nice deals, but it could be rough out there again for the position.”
NFL Free agency opens on March 13. There will be numerous signings made that day. But it's not clear how the running back market will go. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out, as Saquon Barkley would make an excellent addition for most teams in the league.