The NFL's 2024 free agent class offers a ton of talent at the running back position, and one of them is New York Giants star Saquon Barkley. A two-time Pro Bowler, Barkley was given the franchise tag by New York last season and his one-year deal worth up to worth up to $11 million is coming to a close. Presently, the running back seems to have a preferred destination in mind.
According to sources, Barkley is targeting the Houston Texans as his top landing destination, per Click2Houston's Aaron Wilson. The Giants star is reportedly in contact with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Regardless, nothing is certain yet as Barkley's agent is still holding talks with Giants general manager Joe Schoen.
Last season, Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played. The 27-year-old also added 280 receiving yards and four receiving scores for the Giants. However, the team wound up winning only six games, finishing third in the NFC East and ending the season without a playoff berth.
As for the Texans, their projected $67.4 million cap space salary makes them an alluring destination for free agents. Furthermore, the team's emergence as a playoff contender and the presence of rookie sensation CJ Stroud add flavor to their marketability.
This past season, the Texans won the AFC South for the first time since 2019, in addition to boasting the league's Rookie of the Year awardees. Stroud and edge rusher Will Andersen won the offensive and defensive ROY awards, respectively.
If Saquon Barkley does land in Houston this March, Stroud will have another formidable ally on the offensive end to work with.