The dust has barely settled on news that Steve Keim had decided to step down from his post as the Arizona Cardinals general manager. However, the front office is wasting no time in replacing him with a new GM as the Cardinals enter a crucial offseason.

League insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is now reporting that the Cardinals have opted to poach Monti Ossenfort from the Tennessee Titans to step in as their new general manager. Ossenfort parts ways with the Titans after serving as the squad’s Director of Player Personnel for the past two years.

Ossenfort isn’t exactly a household name, but it is clear that the Cardinals want this man to lead the charge for them moving forward. He’s going to be stepping into a rather tumultuous situation in Arizona with the team also recently parting ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Finding a new coach is likely going to be one of the top priorities on Ossenfort’s task list, and given how the Cardinals acted swiftly on their new GM hire, it also wouldn’t be surprising if they announce a new coach in the near future.

Many consider Sean Payton to be the frontrunner for the Cardinals head coach opening, but the one-time Super Bowl champion coach is also set to interview with a handful of other teams. DeMeco Ryans and Brian Flores are both also being linked to Arizona.

As for Ossenfort, he has reportedly trumped the likes of Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, and Jerry Reese, to name a few, as the Cardinals’ new GM.