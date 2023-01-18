As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept?

Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David Tepper is reportedly willing to give Payton, “just about anything he wants,” to become Carolina’s head coach, via The Washington Post’s Mark Maske. But as Maske points out, there is some concern as to how, “enthusiastic,” Payton is on the Panthers’ head coaching vacancy.

Carolina began the year with Matt Rhule as their head coach. However, after a 1-4 start, he was fired and replaced by interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks went a respectable 6-6, but Tepper is looking for more.

Since Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018, Carolina has had four different head coaches. Before Rhule and Wilks, there was Ron Rivera and interim head coach Perry Fewell. Tepper is looking for a head coach who can provide both results and stability to the franchise.

Sean Payton appears to be Carolina’s preferred choice in that aspect.

Payton spent 15 years as the Saints’ head coach. New Orleans went 152-89 during his tenure, winning their first ever Super Bowl in 2009. Payton represents what Tepper is looking for in a stable and successful head coach.

The Panthers appear ready to go all-in on their hunt to land Sean Payton. It’ll now come down to if Payton truly wants to be Carolina’s next head coach.