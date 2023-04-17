Fans always have to keep an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with the 2023 NFL Draft looming and a high-profile defensive prospect possibly due to tumble down the board.

If star defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to No. 9 because of legal and character concerns, he could very well be wearing Black and Gold come opening kickoff, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

The longtime sportswriter and NFL insider revealed the possibility of the Steelers trading up for the Chicago Bears No. 9 pick to snag Carter, labeling the scenario as his best rumor of the week in his weekly column on Monday. “There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin,” he wrote.

Hard-hitting defense is synonymous with Pittsburgh football. Carter’s elite combination of power, speed and athleticism definitely fits their prototype. There are certain factors that complicate such a union, though, some of which are likely out of the organization’s control. For one, the Seattle Seahawks could address their biggest need and swipe Carter at No. 5.

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does look like a natural match to mold the Georgia Bulldog into a full-fledged NFL powerhouse, Pete Carroll has his own reputation for building great defenses. After making a firm commitment to Geno Smith, Seattle might want to bolster the other side of the field. However, Carter’s draft stock could be impacted by his alleged involvement in a fatal car accident- police say he was illegally racing a vehicle that was carrying two passengers who tragically died in a crash.

A warrant for his arrest was issued during the NFL Combine, and the two-time National champion turned himself in. He was released on misdemeanor charges and will not serve any jail time. That type of public negativity could still be hard to shake. If Jalen Carter does slide to No. 9, the Steelers might need to come at Chicago with an aggressive offer. It has long been speculated that the Bears covet a premium defensive lineman, so Pitt general manger Omar Khan would have to make it worth their while.

With the AFC littered with star quarterbacks, it might best suit the Steelers to fully embrace the brand of football that has made them one of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports.