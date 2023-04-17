Jalen Carter’s draft stock appears to be taking shape. Many teams believe the Seattle Seahawks will take a chance on Carter with the fifth overall pick, according to Peter King.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Carter is set to make two more visits to teams this week. His six total visits were all with teams selecting in the top 10, including the Seahawks. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus seems confident that Carter will be one of the first 10 names called.

“We definitely would have skipped (the draft) if I thought there was the potential of him falling out of the top 10. I’m not concerned in the slightest about that,” Rosenhaus said.

The hype around Carter decreased drastically when a warrant for his arrest was issued in March. Carter plead no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving, stemming from the same night a Georgia football staff member and one of Carter’s college teammates both died in a car crash. Carter was driving a separate vehicle.

Rosenhaus said his goal in the pre-draft process is to educate teams on the case and who Carter is.

“It hasn’t been an easy process, but I do think it’s been good for Jalen to get out and see the teams. I think there’s a very good chance he’ll go in the top five,” Rosenhaus said.

The Seahawks find themselves in a very intriguing position. With two first-round picks in the top 20, Seattle has some flexibility in what they can do. Jalen Carter is one of the most talented football players in this year’s class. The Seahawks can make a potential splash if they decide to take him.