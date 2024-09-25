The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 3-0 after their Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. This has the franchise thinking playoffs and maybe even more, which means the Steelers may be in the trade market ahead of the Week 9 NFL trade deadline. With the new Steel Curtain defense dominating, the team could look to upgrade on offense to help Justin Fields, which is why the latest rumors are that the team could be in deals for wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins from the Tenessee Titans or Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Steelers' offense is probably still a little short is at wide receiver, where George Pickens is the nominal No. 1 by default but is still working on being a consistently reliable part of the offense. The Steelers were active on the wide receiver market in the offseason — remember, they had a real chance to land Brandon Aiyuk had the 49ers not been able to extend him — and I expect them to continue to monitor the receiver trade market as the deadline approaches,” ESPN reporter Dan Graziano reports. “Tennessee's DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville's Christian Kirk are two veterans who could conceivably become available and might be appealing to the Steelers if their teams continue to lose and fall out of the playoff race.”

Bringing in another receiver to complement Pickens makes a lot of sense, and with the Titans and Jaguars seasons going down the drain, the Steelers could likely trade for Hopkins or Kirk for a decent price. And if the franchise does bring these in, it could mean big things for Fields.

Justin Fields is developing into a winning QB for the Steelers

While the plan was to start Russell Wilson to begin the 2024 season, an injury forced the Steelers to start 25-year-old signal-caller Justin Fields instead.

So far, this is working out well.

“The Steelers have been very happy with Justin Fields' performance at quarterback, including the way he has executed the game plans and been able to take on more and more as the weeks have gone on,” Graziano also writes. “They believe their young group is learning how to win, and Fields looks like the starter for the foreseeable future.”

Fields is 3-o as the starter with a 73.3 percent completion rate with 518 yards passing, two passing touchdowns, one interception, 90 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. These aren't exactly Josh Allen numbers, but with the Steelers defense playing like it is, they are enough to pile up the wins.

Adding another veteran receiver to the mix ahead of the NFL trade deadline could help even more.