Going into the season, it was assumed that Russell Wilson would be the QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the 35-year-old's ankle injury has enabled Justin Fields to show off his talent.

Fields had good numbers against the blitz in Pittsburgh's 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, via Pro Football Focus (PFF).

“Justin Fields vs the blitz in Week 3:

🟡 8/9

🟡 119 passing yards

🟡 1 TD

🟡 0 turnover worthy plays,” the outlet reported.

Fields is learning to be decisive under pressure, a vital trait for an NFL quarterback. Additionally, the Ohio State alum's turnover avoidance is a major reason why the Steelers are 3-0.

Is Fields fool's gold, or could he be the Steelers' future?

Justin Fields may start for the Steelers' entire season

While Wilson could still get a chance to reclaim the job once he heals, it'll be hard for head coach Mike Tomlin to bench Fields if he keeps winning games.

Regardless, Fields' maturity is evident both on and off the field. In addition to keeping the ball out of harm's way, the former Chicago Bear is staying focused on the task in front of him rather than worrying about doubters, via Penn Live's Austin Hertzog.

“I’m not really worried about that. I’m more so into proving myself,” Fields said. “I know what kind of player I am. I’ve been training for this my whole life. At the end of the day, my teammates help me be great. I’m just feeling good to be in this position to be honest with you.”

While Fields was mostly known for his rushing production in Chicago, his efficiency through the air this season has been noticeable. The 25-year-old has completed 73.3% of his passes for 518 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

“I’ve grown a lot over the past year, the past few months so I’m definitely feeling a lot more confident when I’m out on the field,” Fields continued. “It means a lot, but at the end of the day it’s not just me winning games. I’m just happy to be a part of this team, this organization. I’m definitely looking forward to keeping it going versus Indy.”

With the Steelers signing Wilson on a one-year deal and declining Fields' 2025 team option after trading for him, both players were brought in on short-term timelines. This gives Pittsburgh a buffer season to figure out the quarterback position in the wake of Kenny Pickett's exit. Now, it appears that the club has one of the better signal-calling situations in the league, with an elite defense to boot.