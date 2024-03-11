The Minnesota Vikings have remained in contract talks with Kirk Cousins throughout the offseason. There's speculation the franchise wants Cousins to remain on the team. However, the latest rumors indicate there's one roadblock standing in the way of a reunion.
Rumors suggest the “structure of the deal” is what's holding up the contract negotiations, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. At the very least, the Vikings believe Kirk Cousins wants to remain in Minnesota.
“The Vikings are having internal conversations about their offer to Kirk Cousins. They haven't been informed by Cousins' camp about his decision, per sources. There's a feeling around the team that the QB wants to stay a Viking but this will come down to structure of the deal.”
Cousins has garnered plenty of interest ahead of free agency. The Atlanta Falcons are rumored to be interested in the veteran quarterback. Additionally, Cousins is being viewed as one of the top offensive players available if he hits the open market. As for the Vikings, they'd desperately need a new quarterback if they fail to re-sign the veteran quarterback.
Rumors also suggest Kirk Cousins seeking a deal worth roughly $40 million. Perhaps the Vikings are willing to pay that amount. However, as Russini points out, the structure of the contract is what's holding everything up. That could mean he wants more guaranteed money, or some sort of injury clause.
Tampering begins on Monday, March 11 while the NFL free agency window officially opens on March 13. The Vikings are a team to keep an eye on as Kirk Cousins' final decision will decide Minnesota's fate. If they can't get a deal done, they could opt to trade for Justin Fields or select a rookie in the upcoming NFL Draft.