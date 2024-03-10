At this point in the NFL offseason, consistent rumors start to emerge. Certain players will be linked to certain teams, and those will never end until that player eventually signs with either that team or another rival. This offseason, that player is Minneosta Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who is currently being wooed by the Atlanta Falcons.
Over the last few weeks, talks of Kirk Cousins joining the Falcons made it sound like the move was a foregone conclusion. However, don't count out the Vikings just yet. The report from Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note that Minnesota is still very much in the running for Cousins' services.
“Graziano: If you're already picturing Kirk Cousins in a Falcons uniform, you might be jumping the gun. As of the end of this week, Cousins and the Vikings were still talking, and while Minnesota hasn't gotten its offer to the point Cousins wants it, I get the sense the Vikings are still very much in this thing.”
“Fowler: The Vikings are still in the game for Cousins. One team source said, “We're not out of it,” while another told me it feels like a 50-50 proposition. Atlanta has remained a major threat, and that hasn't changed. He is believed to be the Falcons' No. 1 target, with owner Arthur Blank motivated to solve Atlanta's quarterback issues. The sense is Minnesota wants to re-sign Cousins but will have its limits after paying him $185 million over the past six years.”
Cousins was playing at an incredible level in 2023 to start the year. It seemed likely that the star quarterback would earn a massive contract, whether it was from the Vikings or another team. However, an Achilles injury ended Cousins' season abruptly, while also dampening his chances in the free agent market.
Clearly, though, both the Vikings and the Falcons still want Cousins. Minnesota has the “hometown” advantage, an edge that Cousins might value more than other players. Atlanta arguably has a better supporting cast on offense, with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Still, it will certainly be fascinating to see what the star quarterback will do… and how big of a contract will he get. Can