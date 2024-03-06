The past months have been troubling for Russell Wilson in terms of his relationship with the Denver Broncos. After a contract dispute and a mid-season benching, the quarterback was finally released from the team on Monday. Now, all the talks surrounding the former Super Bowl champion revolve around his potential next move.
The topic was discussed on the Pat McAfee show, where McAfee and Michael Lombardi spoke about Wilson being an option for the Minnesota Vikings assuming Kirk Cousins departs from the team.
“I think that Cousins, unless somebody blows it out of the water, I think Minnesota’s going to be in it, but where does Minnesota go if they don’t sign him back,” Lombardi said, via Pat McAfee's official X (Twitter) account. “I think they’re going to look at somebody like Russell to buy time until they get the next quarterback”
"The reality of it is that Russell Wilson is gonna get a veteran minimum contract..
If Minnesota can't get Kirk Cousins back I think they'll have to look at Russ" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wEob5YFgyx
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2024
At the moment, rumors are swirling around a potential Kirk Cousins move to the Atlanta Falcons, so a Russell Wilson deal could actually be possible for the Vikings. Lombardi theorized that Wilson will be getting a minimum contract, so a potential low-income signing will give the Vikings financial flexibility considering the Broncos are obliged to pay any remaining amount from Wilson's contract (minus the amount of his prospective new team's contract of course).
Presently, the Vikings have $37 million in cap space and Wilson is owed $39 million by the Broncos. If Cousins leaves and Wilson signs with the Vikings for a league minimum, Minnesota will have the financial capability to exercise options as a Justin Jefferson extension and the bolstering of their defense while keeping Wilson until they draft their next quarterback.
Still, Wilson has other potential destinations so only the coming weeks will tell if the QB will indeed end up with the Vikings or not.