The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to improve upon a brutal 4-13 record in 2022, which resulted in head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired. To make matters worse, Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December and isn’t expected to be ready for the beginning of the season, while star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for PED use.

With the team heading into more into rebuild mode rather than being a playoff contender in 2023, it would only make sense to part ways with Hopkins, who has the second-highest cap hit of any WR in the league at $30.75 million. While Hopkins did have a no-trade clause, that reportedly disappeared when he was hit with a suspension. Via CBS Sports:

“Having a wide receiver with 2023’s second-biggest hit at the position when Kyler Murray, the “franchise quarterback,” could miss part of the regular season recovering from a torn right ACL may not make the most sense for a team that’s much closer to rebuilding than being a Super Bowl contender. Several teams reportedly inquired about Hopkins’ availability before last season’s trade deadline. The no-trade clause in Hopkins’ contract voided when he was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season because of violating of the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.”

As noted, teams inquired about DeAndre Hopkins’ trade availability before the deadline last year, but he ultimately stayed put. The rumors were flying a few days ago when the wideout tweeted out “Patrick Mahomes is different” with peeping eyes after his insane performance in Super Bowl 57. Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs pursue a trade for the veteran and give their QB another weapon?

Regardless, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals look to get that $30+ million off the books by trading Hopkins. With the direction the franchise is headed, it could very well happen.