Why won't the Eagles go with Bill Belichick?

The first domino has fallen for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce called it a career and this might only be the start of departures. The other rumored person who may be on their way out is Nick Sirianni. It was not a good showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A lot of names have surfaced to take on the mantle of head coach for Jalen Hurts' squad. One is more prominent than the others and he goes by the name of Bill Belichick.

Rumors have been swirling around that the New England Patriots legend could be headed to the Eagles. But, Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP outlined why the Eagles might not go with Bill Belichick if Nick Sirianni does get booted out.

“I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat. I can tell you that and I know that…I am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he's not a big fan. He's not the guy,” he said about the Eagles' coaching situation.

Before parting ways with the Patriots, Belichick had to overcome some on-field drama. He and Tom Brady were accused of using underinflating balls used in their AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts. This led to some suspensions which saw Brady take time off the team. While ‘deflategate' still remains controversial to this day like the tuck rule, the Eagles owner clearly has their stance.

The Eagles' coaching situation

Exiting the NFL Playoffs early is never a desirable outcome. The Eagles were expected to be better than ever after they were just a win away from another Super Bowl win last year. It all proved to be true when they started off the season with 10 wins and just one loss. But, they crumbled in the last games.

The Eagles first blew their lead in what looked like a guaranteed division win. Then, they went on a horrid one-win and six-loss streak to cap off the season. All of this, along with the loss to the Buccaneers, puts Sirianni's job in question. While the head coach remains to be tight-lipped about it, Jalen Hurts has expressed his willingness to be under Sirianni's mentorship for the time being.