If the Cowboys were to move on from Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick is emerging as a serious candidate.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's seat has never been hotter. If the Cowboys were to make a change at head coach, there are already odds out on who will replace McCarthy.

New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is the favorite (-175) to be named head coach if McCarthy is fired, via betonline.ag. He is favored by a large margin as Bobby Slowik (+550) and Mike Vrabel (+600) come in second and third, respectively. Jim Harbaugh (+650) and Dan Quinn (+800) round out the top five.

Belichick's Boys

McCarthy has been the Cowboys head coach since 2020. Dallas has gone 42-25 under the head coach, reaching the playoffs the past three seasons. However, while the Cowboys have been in the postseason, they have failed to advance past the Divisional Round under McCarthy.

If there's a coach who knows about succeeding in the playoffs, it's Belichick. Over his 29-year coaching career, Belichick has earned a 302-165 record and six Super Bowl titles.

The last couple of years didn't go great for the Patriots. They've been head out of the playoffs back-to-back seasons with New England holding a putrid 4-13 record in 2023. For all the good times Belichick had at the helm, Robert Kraft and company decided it was time to make a change.

For the Cowboys, Belichick's breakup from the Patriots couldn't have come at a better time. If they were serious about moving on from Mike McCarthy, now a coach of Belichick's caliber is available. There will be plenty of suitors for the coveted Cowboys head coaching job. But none may be more respected than Bill Belichick.