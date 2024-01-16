Will the Eagles run it back?

A lot of the Philadelphia Eagles system has been put into question. First, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ripped apart every scheme thrown at them in this year's NFL Playoffs. Then, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were not able to fully hold off defenders from reaching Jalen Hurts. Finally, Darius Slay went down in what could be a career-altering injury. Overall, an early exit was not the expectation for Nick Sirianni's squad after their hot start.

All of these lie on the shoulders of Nick Sirianni. The Eagles head coach's seat is now in question. Jalen Hurts was the first to be asked about his interest in running it back with their current head honcho, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“I didn’t know he was going anywhere,” he said. Hurts then added, “I didn’t know that.” when asked about the speculations of a new head coach taking over the Eagles system starting in the offseason.

Moreover, the elite quarterback expressed massive faith in Sirianni. He posits that they will be able to turn it around come next season. It is safe to say that their offensive engine would like to retain the current program with only some minor changes in schemes and rotations.

Sirianni's contribution to the Eagles' early exit

Being a head coach is a thankless job most of the time. It was Sirianni who was questioned immediately after the final seconds of their NFL Playoffs campaign wrapped up. Furthermore, the Eagles did not do well under pressure and it may have been largely the schematics and execution that spelled their doom.

The big sign that their execution was not in peak form was the tush push. Their unstoppable play, which even Neil DeGrasse-Tyson praised, was stopped by the Buccaneers. All of this mixed with only racking up 276 all-purpose yards while they allowed Baker Mayfield's squad to notch 426 was horrendous to look at. Moreover, they also only had 13 first downs and went zero for nine in the third down efficiency. Their fourth down plays did not see any success after going zero for two.

A total of 53 plays were launched by the Eagles in this loss. It only got them nine points as they got pummelled straight into the offseason.