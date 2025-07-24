There’s little doubt that Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a cold-steel exterior. And he seems to have a solid competitive fire. But he’s not the surprising make-or-break player for the Titans in the 2025 NFL season.

That honor, if you can call it that, falls on the shoulders of Treylon Burks. First, Burks is fighting his way back from an ACL injury suffered in October of 2024. Some players don’t bounce back the following season and have their typical productivity.

However, Burks could exceed anything he’s ever done in the NFL by just have a moderately good year. So there’s not a lot of “numbers” pressure. But he needs to step up if the Titans’ offense is going to motor along in 2025.

Titans WR Treylon Burks needs to step up

There are two important reasons why the 25-year-old Burks needs to come to the forefront. One of them is the age of Calvin Ridley, who will turn 31 during the season. The other is the age of Tyler Lockett, who will turn 33 in September.

Burks is the young buck in this receiver room. And while the older receivers will surely be productive, they may not match what they’ve done in the past. That opens the door for the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks to shine.

The good news for Burks is his recovery process, according to tennesseetitans.com. He said he’s been leaning on the Lord as he works through the rehab.

“I feel amazing, just blessed,” Burks said. “I've just been leaning on God, leaning on the people that believe in me, care. And I feel really good, and happy to be in the situation I'm in.”

Burks said in mid-June he’s ahead of schedule.

“It really starts with your mental, man,” Burks said. “Tearing an ACL, having any big injury like that, is definitely devastating. I did it by the grace of God, just to make it simple. I wouldn't be able to do it without Him, without the courage He provides me. My daughter, my wife, a lot of friends, family. It means more when you are able to do it for just a bigger purpose than just yourself. I pride myself on that.”

“I'm just blessed by the grace of God. And the people that have poured into me, and have worked with me every day to get me back to where I am now. I am just extremely excited to get back and play ball again.”

Burks said he didn’t sulk about the injury.

“I never questioned God, like, ‘Why me?,” Burks said. “But it did put the mindset in my head, on if I still love the game, because it comes with a lot. And, just from going out every day, seeing what the guys are going through, watching it from home, it made me miss it more, and (now I want) to honor it.

“Every day that I am here at this facility, and every day that I am working, I don't take it for granted. It means a lot more to me now. I'm not saying it didn't mean a lot before, but it definitely means more now.”

The reason Burks needs to shine is rookie quarterback Cam Ward. If Lockett wears down as the season goes along, Ward could suffer. If Ridley isn’t putting up his usual 1,000-yard numbers, Ward could suffer.

And the Titans desperately want their No. 1 overall pick to get better as the year moves along. That means the receivers have to step up in November and December.

Therefore, if Burks can’t get it done, the Titans will have to rely on a pair of rookies. They have Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor listed on the second team. Either of those players could surprise.

But it is Burks who holds a very important key to this team’s passing game. Burks has the size and strength to not only be a good receiver but also assist in the Titans’ ground game by blocking. However, he will have to find a gear that allows him to give 100% effort on every play.

Remember, Burks was supposed to replace A.J. Brown when the Titans sent him to the Eagles in 2022. While Brown has remained one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Burks has totaled 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown over three seasons. He has never played in more than 11 games in any year.

Still, Burks said he’s not out to silence the naysayers.

“I am not going out to prove nobody wrong,” Burks said. “I am going out to prove myself right.”

He added that he's making steady progress.

“I am running,” he said. “I am running routes, doing everything within those seven months, and it's like, “Wow.” And it's nobody but God who made it happen. That's who I play for, and that's who I lean on.

“I am not worried about whoever is in the room or whoever we've got. We're a team and we're going to go out and play ball.”