The Tennessee Titans had a nightmarish 2024 season, but they were rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Now, the burden is on Ward's shoulders to come in and be the savior of the Titans franchise.

Ward was expected to be in a quarterback battle in training camp, which kicked off on Tuesday, with Will Levis, but he won the job by default when it was announced that Levis will miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. That may be a lot for a rookie, especially with a shaky situation around him, but his college tape suggests that he could be ready for it.

The Titans are also operating with a new front office led by general manager Mike Borgonzi after firing former general manager Ran Carthon after the 2024 season. However, Carthon still has had his eye on Tennessee and Ward, who he had some very nice words for on Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I think they are getting the ultimate competitor." Ran Carthon loves the fiery voice the Titans are getting with QB Cam Ward.

“If you're out at Central St. Thomas Sports Park, which is where (the Titans) hold their training camp practices, you're gonna hear two voices as soon as you step out on the field. You're gonna hear Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key,” Carthon said. “That's gonna be consistent all day long. In the time that I was there, you never really heard that voice come from the offense. … Now, the Titans have a guy, a competitor in Cam Ward that's gonna chirp back and you'll probably hear his voice now first above those other two even though those guys are vets.

“I think they're getting the ultimate competitor. I think Cam is extremely intelligent and just his ability to not only pick up the offense but be able to process it, and then have an opinion on plays and formations and things that he likes to implement. And he has a head coach in Brian Callahan that is gonna give the quarterback a voice.”

While Carthon isn't in the building overseeing some of the day-to-day in Tennessee anymore, he still has a feel for the building and the organization and is clearly very high on what Ward can bring to the table there.

This Titans roster may be a ways away from competing for a playoff spot, much less a championship. But if Carthon is right in his assessment of Ward, they will be on the path to those conversations sooner rather than later.