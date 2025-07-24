The Tennessee Titans at back at training camp, which means the 2025 season is just around the corner. Tennessee drafted QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now he is taking his first steps in taking over the offense and becoming the team's starter.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward got brutally honest when sharing his reaction to Will Levis' season-ending surgery during a recent interview.

“I really didn't have a reaction. I'm focused on Cam Ward,” Ward said Wednesday. “My dad taught me as soon as I hit college, whether you play good, they're going to talk about you or whether you play bad, they're going to talk about you. Mute everybody. If you're not in this building, I really couldn't care less about your opinion of myself or my teammates.”

The Titans announced on Monday that Levi will have season-ending shoulder surgery before the end of July. Now the table is set for Ward to take over as the team's starting quarterback.

Ward still has plenty of room to grown.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan is excited to see Ward carry over some things her learned earlier this offseason into training camp. But it is still a day-to-day process with the young rookie.

“There's going to be things that we got to correct every day,” Callahan said. “And there's going to be things that he's going to do really well every day that we're going to try to continue those things. Every single day I think is going to be an opportunity for development for him, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Former Titans GM praises Cam Ward's competitive fire

Ward is even receiving praise from outside of the Titans organization.

Former Titans GM Ran Carthon praised Ward's competitive fire during a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think they're getting the ultimate competitor,” Carthon said on Wednesday. “I think Cam is extremely intelligent and just his ability to not only pick up the offense but be able to process it, and then have an opinion on plays and formations and things that he likes to implement. And he has a head coach in Brian Callahan that is gonna give the quarterback a voice.”

Tennessee hired Carthon as general manager during the 2023 offseason. The Titans parted ways with Carthon earlier this offseason and replaced him with Mike Borgonzi.

If someone outside the building like Carthon is praising Ward, that suggests the Titans really may have a new franchise quarterback.