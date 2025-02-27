The Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid came to the defense of Taylor Swift after she was booed at the Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy winner came in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“She’s a good girl,” Reid told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday (February 25). “She handles that whole thing the right way. That’s a tough deal. She does a great job of handling it.”

“She’s part of the team,” Reid said of the singer who has attended around 20 Chiefs games. “Like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. That’s all part of the process.”

Reid also paid a compliment to Kelce saying that he does a “great job” not letting people get to him either.

Several fans responded in support of Swift including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there,” the Eagles star told Howard Stern.

Barkley continued, “She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger,” Barkley continued. “In football, we’re all about, how can we expand the game and make it more international? We’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and apparently, we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game. Her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Life Recently

Swift and Kelce did not have the best starts to February this go around. Last year, Swift was nominated for six Grammys and she took home two: Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights) and Album Of The Year (Midnights). This year however, she walked away with no awards.

Swift was nominated for six Grammys again as her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet and Album Of The Year went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, was nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. In those three categories, Kendrick Lamar swept up each award for his song “Not Like Us.”

As for Kelce, last year, he walked away a Super Bowl champion for the third time when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. This year went quite different when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to the most recent Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in 2023. This year, the Eagles were ready to take on their rematch and dominated the Chiefs overtaking them 40-22. This was the second time that the Eagles won in their franchise history.

While the couple has not had the best start to February 2025, they are moving on and have decided to figure out what will be the next steps. A source from Us Weekly continued to add that they are going to “lay low” as they find what works for them.

A second source stated: “There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns.”