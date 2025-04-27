The Arizona Cardinals focused on their defense in the 2025 NFL draft, taking defenders with six of their seven selections. And the Cardinals landed one of the steals of the draft, grabbing Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

Asked what he appreciated about Johnson following the draft, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was effusive with his praise. “I would say elite coverage instincts… Really like his ability to play the ball. He’s long, he’s a bigger guy, very smart, very instinctive, tough. And then I like his ability that he can walk up and challenge people and then play off, as well, and see the quarterback,” Gannon explained per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss on X.

The Cardinals bolstered the secondary with Michigan CB Will Johnson

Johnson was considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. But after playing only six games during an injury-plagued senior season at Michigan, Johnson was snubbed in the first round of the draft.

While Johnson’s fall was nothing compared to Shedeur Sanders’ stunning draft dive, not hearing his name in the first round was a surprise after he fully recovered from injury in February and was able to work out for teams. Ultimately, the Cardinals ended Johnson’s slide, taking him with the No. 47 pick.

With Arizona great Patrick Peterson officially retiring from the NFL, some believe Johnson can be the next standout Cardinals defensive back. His career at Michigan bodes well as Johnson was a two-time All-American in college. His skillset and instincts will likely make him an immediate contributor at the NFL level.

The Cardinals finished with a disappointing 8-9 record last season as the team missed the playoffs for the third straight year. Arizona has reached the postseason once in the last nine years. In 2024, the Cardinals boasted the 21st ranked overall defense.

But the team hopes to turn things around in 2025 after focusing on its defense over the offseason. In addition to drafting six defenders, the Cardinals also made a splash in free agency, signing edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract.