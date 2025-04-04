Another season came and went gone, and once again, the Arizona Cardinals found themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Sure, Kyler Murray remains the face of the franchise. However, the supporting cast around him still requires significant upgrades if Arizona hopes to compete in the highly competitive NFC. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has a clear plan, but execution is key. In addition, the 2025 NFL Draft provides a prime opportunity to accelerate the team's rebuilding process. Utilizing Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) simulator, we conducted a full seven-round mock draft to explore how the Cardinals can make the most of their selections and take a step closer to contention.

Cardinals’ Free Agency Recap and Draft Needs

The Cardinals wasted no time addressing a major roster hole by securing edge rusher Josh Sweat. They reunited him with his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Sweat’s presence significantly strengthens a pass rush that has struggled in each of Gannon’s first two seasons at the helm. Retaining Baron Browning further bolsters the front seven. However, Arizona still has work to do. The Cardinals still need reinforcements at several key positions, particularly on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and in the secondary. Adding another dependable running back to support James Conner would also be a wise move. With these needs in mind, let’s take a closer look at how Arizona can improve through the draft.

Here we'll try to look at the Arizona Cardinals 7-round post-free agency 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 16: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green may have just two seasons of starting experience against lesser competition. However, he dominated in the way you'd expect from a future NFL standout. His elite pass-rush and run-defense grades make him a high-upside selection. Green possesses top-50 talent and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He’s a relentless pass rusher with the energy and technique to translate his college success to the next level. His natural instincts, fluid hips, and diverse arsenal of moves allow him to win with both power and finesse. Green brings a physical edge to his game. He can attack blockers with aggression in both pass-rushing and run-defending situations.

Round 2, Pick 47: Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

Arizona's defense showed improvement last season. That said, the secondary remains a weak spot. Trey Amos is a long and physical cornerback from Mississippi. He could help solidify the unit. Standing at 6’1, Amos excels in press coverage and has the fluidity to stay with top receivers. Yes, his explosiveness and straight-line speed aren’t elite. Still, his 2024 tape demonstrates that he has a high floor as a CB2 with CB1 potential. His blend of size, movement skills, and ability to thrive in multiple coverage schemes makes him a valuable addition to the Cardinals' secondary.

Round 3, Pick 78: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Arizona continues to bolster its defensive line with the addition of Vernon Broughton. The Texas product is a disruptive force in the trenches. He can use his combination of power and agility to shed blocks and disrupt plays in the backfield. Sure, he needs to refine his hand usage and technique to become a more effective one-on-one defender. However, his length and strength provide positional versatility. His best fit in the NFL projects as a 3-4 defensive end. That's where he can utilize his size and power to control the line of scrimmage.

Round 4, Pick 115: Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

With Trey McBride emerging as a reliable option, the Cardinals could use another athletic tight end to complement him. Harold Fannin Jr offers intriguing receiving ability and excels in gaining yards after the catch. Yes, his blocking is solid enough to function as an inline TE2 or occasional wingback. That said, his real value lies in his ability to create plays in a tight end-focused passing game. His athleticism and playmaking ability would add another dimension to Arizona’s offense.

Round 5, Pick 152: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

James Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona. However, durability concerns make it essential to add depth in the backfield. Jarquez Hunter provides fresh legs and a dynamic playmaking presence. The Auburn running back is a tough, physical runner with sharp vision and the ability to break tackles at the second level. Despite his smaller stature, Hunter plays with impressive toughness and intelligence. Sure, his lack of ideal size may limit his long-term ceiling. Still, his reliability and well-rounded skill set make him an asset for any NFL coaching staff.

Round 7, Pick 225: Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota

Kyler Murray remains Arizona’s franchise quarterback. Jacoby Brissett should be QB2. However, adding another dependable backup is always a smart move. Max Brosmer may not have the ideal size or elite arm strength, but he makes up for it with quick decision. He also has a strong football IQ. His mobility and poise under pressure make him a compelling late-round developmental option who could provide valuable depth behind Murray.

Final Thoughts

The Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need to keep improving their roster, and this mock draft lays out a blueprint for addressing their key weaknesses. With the selections of Mike Green and Trey Amos, Arizona strengthens both its pass rush and secondary, two areas that have hindered the team's defensive progress. Vernon Broughton adds needed depth to the defensive front, while Harold Fannin Jr. gives Kyler Murray another weapon in the passing game. Jarquez Hunter provides a much-needed complement to James Conner in the backfield, and Max Brosmer offers a developmental quarterback prospect. While no draft can solve every issue, this seven-round haul would be a significant step toward making the Cardinals a more competitive team in the NFC.