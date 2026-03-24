As far as free agency goes, the Arizona Cardinals made a key mistake. They also had to let go of a potential franchise quarterback. But they can recoup in the draft, and here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after free agency.

The Cardinals have all seven of their picks intact. Their needs are quarterback, tackle, defensive interior, and linebacker. Also, they have the No. 3 overall pick.

So how did the PFF simulator deliver the goods?

Round 1, Pick 3: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The path to becoming an NFL starter should be a short one for Styles. He has all of the tools necessary to become a solid part of an NFL defense.

It starts with size. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, he should be able to fill the middle linebacker role. However, he could struggle against pulling guards. He’s getting better at play recognition after changing positions in college, according to NFL.com.

“Styles began his Ohio State career as a safety, but he settled in at linebacker in 2024,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s improved in diagnosing play development. (Styles) diffuses block attempts with crisp hand strikes and leverages run fits with force/anchor strength. There are times when he slips back into a containment-based approach, but he has plenty of short-area quickness and pursuit speed to get where he needs to go.

“He can make an impact from multiple spots on the field and is a plus man-cover talent. Styles is an emerging player with the traits and versatility to garner longer looks by NFL evaluators. He could see his stock soar leading up to draft day.”

Add those things up, and you see the reason why he should be a high first-round selection. Because he began his career as a safety, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Styles has rare athleticism as a linebacker.

However, he likely won’t be a Day 1 standout in the league, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The transition will require patience,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Two years at linebacker is not a lot of runway, and there will be games where power-heavy offenses expose his developing play strength. He wins with leverage, angles, and athleticism rather than force, which works until it does not.”

Round 2, Pick 34: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Versatility allows Hunter to be on the fringe of being a first-round pick. In this mock, he slipped into the Cardinals’ hands at the start of Round 2.

At 6-4 and 318 pounds, Hunter packs a wallop, according to draftnation.com.

“Physically, Hunter brings an NFL-ready build to the defensive line,” Draft Nation wrote. “He possesses size, length, and functional strength, allowing him to hold his ground at the point of attack. Against the run, he plays with solid pad level and heavy hands, consistently engaging blockers and preventing clean lanes from developing.

“His ability to stack and shed gives linebackers room to flow, and his effort shows up when plays extend beyond their initial design. As a pass rusher, Hunter wins primarily with power and persistence.”

Round 3, Pick 65: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State

A strong base makes Orange a player that NFL teams want in the middle of their defensive line. His nickname is “Big Citrus,” and he can fill gaps, according to Bleacher Report.

“He has impressive strength at the point of attack, making him impossible to move with one-on-one blocks and a gap-filler against double-teams,” Matt Holder wrote.

Round 4, Pick 104: QB Drew Allar, Penn State

There are reasons to like Allar as a potential starter, according to NFL.com.

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“Allar looks the part with prototypical size and an effortless arm that can make any NFL throw,” Lance Zierlein wrote.

But …

“However, inconsistent touch and ball placement are a major hindrance,” Zierlein added. “He can be slow to process and get to his best option. He also struggles to adjust his pre-snap plan to fit the coverage.”

Yeah, career backup?

Round 5, Pick 143: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

Whether York actually goes higher than this will depend on the teams’ value of his three-year starter history, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Three-year starters are not easy to find in the NFL draft,” Jordan Epp wrote. “A three-year starter who is a true three-and-done prospect is a rarity. Typically, only a handful of players each season match this criterion, and they are often taken within the first couple of rounds.”

Size may be the problem. He’s 5-11 with 30-inch arms, which both rank below NFL standards.

Round 6, Pick 183: HB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

Getting a starter in the sixth round would be great for the Cardinals. And that’s what NFL.com pegs for Taylor.

“Despite lacking ideal size (5-10, 199), Taylor is a three-down back with proven production,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He runs with compact power and elite balance. He’s excellent on short-yardage carries, scoring tough touchdowns and gaining more than is blocked.

“He “fields his position” with solid vision and open-field burst, but when defenses slow his feet, they slow his processing. His lateral elusiveness is average in the hole and after catches underneath.”

Round 7, Pick 217: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Ranked as the No. 14 linebacker in this draft, the 6-1, 223-pound Perkins has enough ability to be a long shot, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“What Perkins does offer is rare speed at the linebacker position and enough pass-rush skill to be a weapon on designed pressures,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “He fits best as a WILL linebacker or hybrid STAR defender, where he can attack downhill and rush the passer on passing situations rather than sorting through traffic in coverage every snap.”