The Arizona Cardinals are making some foundational changes during the 2026 offseason. Arizona already hired Mike LaFleur at head coach and made the difficult choice to release QB Kyler Murray after leading the team for seven seasons. The Cardinals made one sneaky free agency addition on Monday that should provide some stability on defense.

The Cardinals signed former Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens to a two-year contract on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gibbens started his professional career as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2022. He joined the Titans and immediately found a role during his rookie season, logging 28 total tackles and an interception in five games played.

His role expanded over the next few seasons, but he didn't become a full-time starter until joining the Patriots in 2025.

Gibbens played in all 17 regular season games for New England as well as during the playoffs, including Super Bowl 60 against Seattle.

Now Gibbens joins a Cardinals defense that has already gotten a lot better during NFL free agency. Gibbens projects to provide depth at middle linebacker behind Mack Wilson Sr. in 2026. But if Gibbens' career is any indication, he'll push as hard as he can to win a starting job during training camp.

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The Cardinals have also added a handful of other contributors on defense.

Schefter noted that Arizona signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings on a one-year deal. He joins former Lions defensive tackle Roy Lopez, who signed a two-year deal worth $11.5 million.

Finally, Arizona brought in free safety Andrew Wingard after he parted ways with Jacksonville earlier this offseason.

It will be exciting to see which players the Cardinals add during the 2026 NFL Draft next month.