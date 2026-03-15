The Arizona Cardinals have already made some aggressive moves to start the Mike LaFleur regime. Arizona parted ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and made a flurry of additions during the first week of NFL free agency. Now they've signed a veteran player who should provide value both on offense and special teams.

The Cardinals have signed former All-Pro wide receiver and kick returner Devin Duvernay, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Duvernay landed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.

Duvernay was an All-Pro returner during his time with the Ravens. But he proved that he is still capable of heroics during the 2025 season with the Bears.

Duvernay played an instrumental role in Chicago's last-second miracle win over Minnesota back in November. The Bears beat the Vikings on a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos. Duvernay ripped off an excellent return with just 50 seconds left in the game, taking the ball all the way down to Minnesota's 40-yard line.

The veteran returner will join a crowded wide receiver room in Arizona. It is easy to imagine that his talents on special teams should give him a great chance to make the final roster.

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Arizona signed receiver Kendrick Bourne away from San Francisco on a two-year contract worth $12 million. They also brought back Simi Fehoko as depth at the position.

Now the Cardinals have Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Bourne as their presumed starters. They also have Duvernay, Fehoko, and third-year receiver Xavier Weaver as depth pieces.

LaFleur clearly wants to have some competition at wide receiver during training camp. Ideally, that makes every receiver prepare for the 2026 season a little bit harder.

It will be fascinating to see if the Cardinals add even more receivers during the draft.