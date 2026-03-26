Ty Simpson has become one of the most-talked-about prospects entering the 2026 NFL Draft. With statements from analyst Dan Orlovsky claiming the former Alabama Crimson Tide star is the best quarterback in the rookie class, it appears another analyst at NFL.com is believing the hype.

In Charles Davis' latest mock draft on NFL.com, Simpson is going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Davis believes Arizona is the landing spot for Simpson, and compares the club's situation to the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Last year, I opined in one of my early mocks that Jaxson Dart would go to the Giants with the third overall pick, but I didn't stick with the pairing as the process unfolded,” said Davis. “Dart, of course, ultimately ended up with New York after Big Blue traded back into the first round and selected the quarterback at No. 25. This year, I think Simpson ends up with the Cardinals, even if this is not the spot where they pick him.”

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Ty Simpson has been all over the place in NFL mock drafts early in the offseason. While many believe Fernando Mendoza is the best quarterback in the 2026 class, buzz is growing louder by the day for the former Alabama star to potentially be selected early as well. Especially considering how many quarterback-needy teams are in the league right now, the Cardinals included.

Simpson ended his collegiate career as a redshirt junior, playing all four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was a backup for the first three seasons before stepping in as the starter in the 2025-26 campaign. Simpson ended his first year as the starter with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with a 64.5% completion percentage.