Arizona’s offseason has highlighted a significant issue for the team as they signed linebacker Jack Gibbens to enhance stability on their defense and entered the spring with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as the primary quarterbacks following Kyler Murray’s departure.

While this update provides a temporary hierarchy and some short-term competence, it does not address the larger reality that the franchise lacks a long-term solution at the most crucial position on the field, and this is why this draft is so important, more so than simply acquiring another modest veteran.

Free agency brought in several useful players and added some organization to the roster, but it did not provide the one key player who could define the team’s next phase.

The Cardinals still need a quarterback, someone who can not only take first-team reps in May but also stabilize the room during training camp, and they need a player worth building the future around, as everything else on the roster appears temporary when the central position remains unresolved.

Why quarterback still sits above every other need

It can be easy to overlook the fact that Arizona made significant moves in free agency that helped strengthen its roster as they welcomed several new players: guard Isaac Seumalo, running back Tyler Allgeier, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, quarterback Gardner Minshew, defensive linemen Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings, safety Andrew Wingard, linebacker Jack Gibbens, cornerback Starling Thomas V, punter Blake Gillikin, and return specialist Devin Duvernay.

Each of these additions has practical value, illustrating how the team appears more organized now than it did at the beginning of March, and these are meaningful changes rather than mere superficial adjustments, indicating a front office focused on improving functionality across various positions.

However, having a more functional roster does not equate to having a complete roster, and the quarterback position remains a critical area where Arizona has only bought time without establishing certainty. ESPN’s Cardinals tracker referred to Minshew as a veteran with plenty of experience but immediately pointed out that the team was still unsure who he would be backing up, given that Jacoby Brissett was already on the roster after Kyler Murray’s release.

This wording is telling, and it suggests that the Cardinals are putting in place temporary solutions, helpful, perhaps, but still temporary.

Brissett can keep the offense functioning adequately, and Minshew can get through stretches of the season effectively, but neither quarterback alters the long-term trajectory of the franchise, and this distinction is more significant than any move they made in free agency, as the team should not mistake having a respectable performance for being good enough.

While a veteran bridge quarterback can help maintain stability, it becomes problematic when the organization confuses that stability with a permanent resolution. That is the pitfall they must avoid, and while they addressed the quarterback position, they did not secure a long-term solution that alleviates uncertainty about the future.

This need for a quarterback is paramount compared to other roster concerns, and the addition of Seumalo represents a substantial upgrade on the offensive line.

That same tracker labeled this signing as clear evidence of Arizona’s effort to revamp its line, and the depth at receiver improved with Bourne, who was noted as the third wideout the team needed the previous year and was finally acquired this offseason.

The running back position became deeper with Allgeier’s arrival, the defensive line gained strength and depth with Lopez and Billings, and safety was addressed with Wingard stepping in to fill the void left by Jalen Thompson’s departure.

Even special teams were enhanced with Duvernay and Gillikin, and while there may still be discussion about the effectiveness of each area, they no longer appear neglected.

The quarterback position, however, remains a concern.

This marks the key difference between their primary need and their other roster needs, and as they took steps to address many secondary issues during free agency, and they did not resolve the main one, since the quarterback position influences the overall pace, ambition, and potential success of a rebuild, leaving it unaddressed is more consequential than any other position on the roster.

A team can endure a subpar linebacker group, a decent WR3, or uncertainty on the defensive line, but it cannot continue to drift without a solid quarterback while expecting the rest of the roster to perform at its best.

Timing also plays a crucial role because Arizona is not in the same position as it was when Murray was released.

By investing time and resources in the offensive line, receiver corps, defensive front, and special teams, the Cardinals have positioned themselves better to address the quarterback situation in the draft than they would have earlier in the offseason. This is significant, as placing a young quarterback in an unfinished roster can hinder his development, and Arizona’s roster is still a work in progress, and it is now more cohesive.

The offensive line should be stronger, the running game deeper, the receiving group more balanced, and the defense less reliant on a couple of key players staying healthy.

This reflects the kind of work teams do when preparing for a young quarterback, even if they are not openly acknowledging it.

The draft is where the Cardinals have to choose a real direction

The strongest reason the Cardinals should use the draft to address their quarterback situation is clear. Free agency is meant to provide support, fill in the weakest spots, and prevent the roster from falling apart, but the draft should be the moment to stop buying time and start defining a clear direction for the team.

They have already used free agency to enhance their supporting cast, and the next logical step is to focus the draft on the one issue that free agency did not resolve.

The reality is that they have fewer excuses for delaying this decision than they did a month ago. Before free agency, the Cardinals could argue that the roster needed extensive repairs and that introducing a young quarterback into such an environment would be reckless, and after free agency, however, the situation has changed.

With new additions like Seumalo, who should improve the offensive line’s communication, and Bourne, who provides another veteran option in the passing game, the team is in a better position. Allgeier has the potential to ease the pressure on the quarterback by helping the offense stay on track, and the defensive upgrades may not drastically change the unit overnight because they should at least prevent games from becoming a continuous struggle, assuming everything functions as intended.

At some point, the front office needs to recognize when the environment is suitable enough to stop postponing this critical decision. Arizona may already be nearing that point.

The alternative is to allow competence to become an excuse for hesitation, and this is particularly risky with a quarterback setup featuring players like Brissett and Minshew. Coaches might convince themselves that professionalism and steady practice habits can mitigate catastrophic mistakes, and they may find comfort in the familiarity of seasoned veterans. While there is value in this approach, it can also lead to stagnation, and a franchise that aspires to regain significance cannot let a seemingly adequate bridge quarterback situation deter it from making the bold moves necessary for progress.

They have already invested considerable effort in enhancing its supporting cast, so it’s time to face the truth: the team’s most significant unresolved issue is not a mystery, and it is certainly not peripheral. It is the lack of a viable long-term solution at quarterback.

That is why the quarterback position remains the most pressing need that free agency failed to address, and why the 2026 draft should be the moment for this oversight to be corrected.

This is not to say that all other problems have vanished, nor to claim that Brissett and Minshew are without value, or that one rookie can change everything, because the answer is that they have done enough in free agency to clarify its roster, and once the blur has faded, the glaring gap remains the need for a quarterback.

Teams can manage temporary solutions at various positions, but they often regret sticking with a stopgap solution at quarterback for too long.