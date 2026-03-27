The Arizona Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray as quarterback after releasing him at the start of the offseason. While many believe the QB role is up for grabs, one NFL Insider believes the club already knows the pecking order for the position.

While guest appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network claimed that Jacoby Brissett is the unquestioned starter, while Gardner Minshew is the immediate backup. However, Pelissero did admit that if the Cardinals pick a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, it could change things in training camp.

“I don't believe Arizona is open right now,” said Pelissero. “Depending on what happens in the draft, it's pretty clear, from my understanding, that Jacoby Brissett is the starter, Gardner Minshew is coming in as the two.

“That's how [the Cardinals are] going to play it through the offseason. Again, they may draft someone, that may change up the reps or the depth chart, but that's how they're going into the offseason.”

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals made a switch at quarterback after the team's bizarre 22-21 Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Murray received a foot injury during that contest, and Arizona decided to keep him on the bench for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Jacoby Brissett played 14 games for Arizona last season, starting in 12 contests. He went 1-11 as a starter while recording 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns through the air while completing 64.9% of his pass attempts (career-best). For now, as Pelissero points out, the 33-year-old veteran is seemingly in line to start next season as the starting quarterback.

That all could change come draft night, though, if Arizona were to select a quarterback in late April. The Cardinals have been mocked several times to potentially pick former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson.