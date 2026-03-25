The Arizona Cardinals have entered a new era with Mike LaFleur leading the team. LaFleur wasted little time putting his stamp on the team, starting off by cutting QB Kyler Murray before NFL free agency. Now the Cardinals can embrace a new vision for the team under a new coaching staff.

Arizona made some fines moves during free agency. Players like Tyler Allgeier and Kendrick Bourne should contribute right away on offense. The Cardinals also signed several backups to reinforce depth on both sides of the ball.

Now the Cardinals have to start thinking hard about what to do with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Which positions could be in play for Arizona at the top of the draft?

These are the players who analysts are mocking to the Cardinals following NFL free agency.

Note: This Cardinals 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock draft released on March 16th or later following the first week of NFL free agency.

T Spencer Fano, Utah

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

LaFleur will want to run the ball a lot. That makes upgrading the offensive line a big priority.

Some NFL fans may be surprised to see Fano going off the board at third overall, but he is a perfect fit for Arizona. Fano has all of the traits of a future All-Pro right tackle. He's athletic measurables are elite and he boasts three years of starting experience at both tackle positions.

The Cardinals already have Paris Johnson Jr. holding down left tackle, so Fano can stay at right tackle in Arizona.

Adding Fano would move the Cardinals one step closer to having a great offensive line. That could bring some major stability to Arizona's offense.

T Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

The Cardinals may also choose Mauigoa to solve their right tackle problem.

Mauigoa is also a three-year starter at right tackle just like Fano. But Mauigoa was a team captain in 2025 on an excellent Hurricanes squad, which could endear him to NFL coaching staffs.

He projects as an excellent run blocker with impressive football instincts. Mauigoa could immediately start for the Cardinals at right tackle. But he also has the chops to play right guard, which would at least give Arizona more options in the future.

Either Mauigoa or Fano would be an excellent pick at third overall.

EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Reese is widely regarded as the best defensive player in the 2026 draft class. So why is he available at third overall?

Kiper has the Jets picking David Bailey with the second overall pick, leaving Reese available for the Cardinals at three. That feels like more a product of Kiper trying different prospects on for size than actual analysis.

But if the Cardinals get a chance to draft Reese, they should sprint the card to the podium.

Reese projects as a Pro Bowl-caliber player who is only 20 years old. He is capable of playing both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, so there's no telling what he'll do on third downs.

Reese may need some time to adjust to the NFL, but his upside is through the roof. Cardinals should pick him if available and not think twice.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports; Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

If the Cardinals want an edge rusher, a more realistic option is Bailey.

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The Texas Tech edge rusher has steadily climbed up draft boards and is now a consensus top-five pick.

“There's a lot of hype around Bailey, and rightly so. This guy is a game-wrecker, and he had a tremendous year in his lone season at Texas Tech,” Klatt wrote. “Bailey led all power-conference players in sacks and tackles for loss this past season. The Cardinals need help wherever they can get it, and Bailey will do that.”

Bailey would fit in nicely on Arizona's defensive line opposite of Josh Sweat. The Cardinals still have some work to do on the d-line, but Bailey is almost the final piece of a great unit.

At this point in the offseason, this feels like the most realistic pick for the Cardinals of any player on this list.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

This has to be the most surprising pick on this list, strictly because of the context of the pick.

McGuinness has Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love going off the board with the first two picks. That leaves every defensive player on the board for Arizona, including Reese and Bailey.

Despite this, McGuinness has the Cardinals taking Bain out of Miami.

“Bain's monstrous 2025 campaign included a 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate, the top mark among draft-eligible Power Four edge defenders,” McGuinness wrote. “He also brings the versatility to move inside as an interior rusher in certain situations.”

To be fair, Bain does profile as one of the best edge rushers in this year's draft class. But it would be ludicrous if he went off the board before Reese, Bailey, or even safety Caleb Downs. Or even the next player on this list.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Styles is everything that NFL scouts want to see in an off-ball linebacker prospect.

The former Buckeye is a converted safety, which explains his elite coverage skills. Styles is more than capable of wearing the “green dot” and leading an NFL defense.

He has excellent size at 6-foot-5, 244 pounds and routinely uses it to his advantage.

Linebacker is not regarded as one of the most valuable positions in the NFL. But when you're talking about a middle linebacker who has Fred Warner upside, it's okay to make an exception.

The Cardinals should have their pick of a few incredible defensive prospects if they do not go offensive tackle in the first round.