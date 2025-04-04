The Arizona Cardinals have spent the offseason looking for ways to build off of their 2024 campaign and find their way back to the playoffs after coming up just short once again. Sometimes, the easiest way to improve is to bring back your own players, and star quarterback Kyler Murray will surely be thrilled to see the latest news involving veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum.

Beachum has spent the past five seasons with the Cardinals, and after initially being re-signed as a depth option last offseason, he ended up starting 12 of the 16 games he played in for Arizona in 2024. With his 36th birthday approaching, Beachum is taking things on a year-by-year basis at this point of his career, but he opted to put off retirement and return for the 2025 campaign, re-signing with the Cards on a one-year deal on Friday.

“Veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum re-signed a one-year deal to return to the Arizona Cardinals. Beachum now will enter his 14th NFL season — his sixth in Arizona,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday.

Cardinals add more protection for Kyler Murray with Kelvin Beachum re-signing

After a disappointing season in 2023, Beachum filled in admirably for the Cardinals when called upon in 2024, and he proved in the process that he still has some gas left in the tank. While Arizona's ideal starting tackle combo is going to be Paris Johnson Jr. on the left and Jonah Williams on the right, Beachum has proven he can step in for either guy when needed, which is important since they both missed time last year.

A day after the team signed star tight end Trey McBride to a massive four-year, $76 million contract extension, it's clear that Arizona's front office is intent on doing what they can to make life as easy as possible for Murray under center. Whether or not that strategy continues when the 2025 NFL draft rolls around, though, remains to be seen, as the Cardinals still have several areas of need on defense that they could opt to fill.