The Arizona Cardinals entered their Week 9 assignment on Monday against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys looking to make a big statement and, more importantly, break their five-game losing skid to breathe life into their chances to make the NFL playoffs.

In order to quell the Cowboys, Arizona needs its defense to step up, and so far, the Cardinals are doing just that in the first half of this edition of Monday Night Football in Arlington.

During a third-and-17 play in the first quarter, the Cardinals forced Prescott to throw a hurried pass amid pressure in the pocket. The pass was intended for Dallas wide receiver George Pickens, but it fell way short of the intended target. Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Jr. saw it coming and got his hands on the ball, but he simply couldn't hold on to it strongly enough to complete what would have been a sure interception.

Mack Wilson had all the time in the world to catch this. It's a PBU instead 😅

That interception fail immediately garnerd lots of attention from fans online.

“Calvin Ridley playing defense??” joked a fan.

“Sometimes in life, we don't know how to handle freebies. That was a gift 🎁” commented a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Worse dropped INT this one or the one by the Panthers???” asked a fan.

“The Cowboys make every team look good,” shared a commenter.

“Haven’t scored a single point against az for a whole quarter and yall suppose to have the one of the best offense in the nfc,” a different take read.

Wilson, who is in his second season with the Cardinals, has an interception so far in the 2025 season, having picked off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones back in Arizona's Week 6 loss on the road.

Looking ahead, Wilson and the Cardinals will play the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 10 — hopefull with carrying their third win in 2025.